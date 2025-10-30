LIV Golf star Tom McKibbin carded a brilliant, bogey-free 10-under round of 60 on a day of low scoring to take the first-round lead and set a new course record at Hong Kong Golf Club on day one of the Link Hong Kong Open. Promising local amateur Jeffrey Shen showed his undoubted talent with a seven-under round of 63 to stay three off the pace.

McKibbin, a member of Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team, teed off on hole 11 and picked up early birdies on 12 and 13, before carding three on the spin from 15 to 17. The 22-year-old then went birdie-eagle on two and three, before picking up two more shots on eight and 10 for a one-shot clubhouse lead. The 60 is an official course record as Patrick Reed’s 59 last year had ‘lift, clean and place’ in play.

Thai star Jazz Janewattananond, also starting off 11, produced a flawless round of 61 to sit one off the lead. The 2023 International Series Morocco champion, a seven-time Asian Tour winner, started slower with three birdies on his front nine, before reeling off six on his back nine. Compatriot Kiradech Aphibarnrat is a shot further behind on eight under alongside former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Thomas Pieters of Belgium.

McKibbin was delighted with his morning’s work. The 2023 Porsche European Open winner, who finished T6 at LIV Golf Hong Kong earlier this season, said: “It was obviously a very, very good round. I didn’t really miss too many shots, holed a few nice putts and took advantage of the two par fives that there are out there. And yes, 60 shots later, I’m sitting here!”

On flirting with Reed’s 59, which the American posted in the third round en-route to a four-shot victory last year, McKibbin said: “No, I looked at the scorecard after 17 holes and saw it was a par 70, so I knew I had to eagle the last so maybe that helped.. But yes, 60 is the lowest round that I have ever shot – 62 has been my best before. So it was nice to break that, fantastic.”

Kiradech, on his first Asian Tour start of the season, carded nine birdies and the one bogey. He said: “My iron play was strong, and I stayed positive throughout. The key for me today was simply enjoying being back on the Asian Tour. I got to play with Sarit (Suwannarut), one of the new generation of Thai players. We had some great conversations, and it’s inspiring to see young Thai talent fighting proudly for our flag across Asia. I am really happy to see the Asian Tour heading in the right direction.

“It is growing, and we are seeing more great players emerge from here – I am proud to be one of them. I genuinely enjoy being part of these events. When I am having fun and in a good mood, everything else tends to fall into place.”

The Stinger GC LIV Golf player Oosthuizen was the pick of the afternoon rounds, with six back-nine birdies which were helped largely by a red-hot putter. Pieters started with four straight birdies, and managed another two on the turn, before picking up further shots on 15 and 18.

Oosthuizen, the Stinger GC captain, put his good showing down to the flat stick, as he said: “Ten putts on the back nine definitely helped!

“I missed one birdie putt and had a good up-and-down on 14, but the rest were one-putts. I read the greens really well today. I did some drill work on the putting green this morning and felt something click in my setup. I tried to carry that feeling into the round, and it worked.”

While there was only heartache for local hero Taichi Kho, in the form of a seven-over 77, promising local youngster Shen was in a five-man group tied for sixth.

Talented youngster Shen sits on seven under alongside International Series Rankings leader Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, LIV Golf star Matt Jones of Australia, Japan’s Kensei Hirata and Austen Truslow of the U.S. who had an eventful round with an eagle, seven birdies and a double bogey.

Talented youngster Shen was in tremendous form, bouncing back well from the heat stroke he suffered last weekend at the Asian Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai.

Shen, who had his father on the bag for the round, said: “I mean, I like this feeling, with my family and my friends here to support me, and because this is my home course, every time I feel really good here. At Hong Kong Golf Club, it is all about the putting. So you need to plan for it because the pin position is changed every day.”

Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Kazuki Higa of Japan is a shot further back on six under in an 11-strong pack while defending champion Reed, is handily placed on five under in T22, and Miguel Tabuena, last week’s International Series Philippines winner, sits T27 on four under for the day.

The Link Hong Kong Open is the seventh of nine elevated events on the Asian Tour that form a pathway onto the LIV Golf League for the season-ending Rankings champion.

Scores after round 1 of the Link Hong Kong Open being played at the par 70, 6710 Yards Hong Kong GC course (am – denotes amateur):

60 – Tom McKibbin (NIR).

61 – Jazz Janewattananond (THA).

62 – Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Thomas Pieters (BEL).

63 – Jeffrey Shen (am, HKG), Scott Vincent (ZIM), Kensei Hirata (JPN), Matt Jones (AUS), Austen Truslow (USA).

64 – Kazuki Higa (JPN), Josele Ballester (ESP), Sarit Suwannarut (THA), Travis Smyth (AUS), Ian Snyman (RSA), M.J. Maguire (USA), Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN), Peter Uihlein (USA), Scott Hend (AUS), Micah Shin (USA), Sam Horsfield (ENG).

65 – Patrick Reed (USA), Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA), Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA), Harold Varner III (USA), Anirban Lahiri (IND), Ekpharit Wu (THA).

66 – Adrian Meronk (POL), Charles Howell III (USA), Kieran Vincent (ZIM), Hiroshi Iwata (JPN), Paul Casey (ENG), Miguel Tabuena (PHI), Danny Lee (NZL), Yosuke Asaji (JPN), Soomin Lee (KOR), Maximilian Rottluff (GER), Nick Voke (NZL), Ding Wenyi (CHN), Chase Koepka (USA), Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND), Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA), Kevin Na (USA), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA), Ratchanon Chantananuwat (am, THA), Wang Wei-hsuan (TPE), Shun Yat Hak (HKG), Chapchai Nirat (THA), Yubin Jang (KOR), S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND).

67 – Sean Ramos (PHI), Martin Kaymer (GER), Sam Brazel (AUS), Chanmin Jung (KOR), Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA), Shiv Kapur (IND), Miguel Carballo (ARG), Brett Rankin (AUS), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA), David Puig (ESP), Wu Ashun (CHN), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Jason Kokrak (USA), Bjorn Hellgren (SWE), Dominic Foos (GER), Lee Chieh-po (TPE), Chang Wei-lun (TPE), Charles Porter (USA), Denzel Ieremia (NZL).

68 – Gunn Charoenkul (THA), Jaco Ahlers (RSA), Poom Saksansin (THA), Jeunghun Wang (KOR), Justin Quiban (PHI), Kevin Yuan (AUS), Ahmad Baig (PAK), Manav Shah (USA), Richard Bland (ENG), James Piot (USA), Anthony Kim (USA), Jaewoong Eom (KOR), John Catlin (USA), Isaac Lam (HKG), Daihan Lee (KOR), Liang Wenchong (CHN), Tanapat Pichaikool (THA).

69 – Kyungnam Kang (KOR), Eugenio Chacarra (ESP), Guntaek Koh (KOR), Chan Shih-chang (TPE), Maverick Antcliff (AUS), Bobby Bai (CHN), Sarut Vongchaisit (THA), Danthai Boonma (THA), Khalid Attieh (KSA), Graeme McDowell (NIR), Ervin Chang (MAS), Ben Campbell (NZL), Sampson Zheng (CHN), Jinichiro Kozuma (JPN), Prom Meesawat (THA), Ollie Schniederjans (USA).

70 – Settee Prakongvech (THA), Yuan Yechun (CHN), Wade Ormsby (AUS), Seungsu Han (USA), Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA), Hung Chien-yao (TPE), Talor Gooch (USA), Brett Coletta (AUS), Nitithorn Thippong (THA), Jeev Milkha Singh (IND), Ryan Peake (AUS).

71 – Wocheng Ye (CHN), Jbe Kruger (RSA), Minkyu Kim (KOR), Aaron Wilkin (AUS), Dean Burmester (RSA), Charng-Tai Sudsom (THA), Matthew Cheung (HKG), Jack Buchanan (AUS), Jose Toledo (GTM), Caleb Surratt (USA).

72 – Poosit Supupramai (THA), Shinichi Mizuno (JPN), Sihwan Kim (USA), Jed Morgan (AUS).

73 – Leon D’Souza (HKG), Michael Wong (HKG).

74 – Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND), Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA), Liu Yung-hua (TPE).

75 – Wooyoung Cho (KOR), Charlie Lindh (SWE), Faisal Salhab (KSA), Terrence Ng (HKG).

76 – Mathew Pryke (ENG).

77 – Taichi Kho (HKG).

