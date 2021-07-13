With the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup just months away, the Thailand Futsal national team will be among the eight countries set to the do battle at the 2021 Continental Futsal Championship later this month.

The Continental Futsal Championship will be held in Bangkok from 25-30 July 2021.

Other than Thailand (world ranking 17th), the other teams in Group A are Uzbekistan (30th), Kosovo (56th) and Mozambique (65th).

Group B are Iran (6th), Egypt (25th), Futsal World host Lithuania (91st) and Tajikistan (62nd).

Towards that, the FA of Thailand (FAT) have announced the list of 18 players for the national side including top striker Supawut Thuanklang, who will make the return trip from Japanese club Nagoya Oceans on 22 July 2021.

Following the departure of Pulpis the previous week, the Thai Futsal national side has been taken over by Rakphon Sainetngam (main pix).

THAILAND FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Katawut Hankhampha (Bangkok BTS FC); Kanisorn Phuphan (Port Authority); Arus Senbat (PTT Bluewave Chonburi)

FIXO: Chaiwat Chaemkrachang (Port Authority); Ronnachai Jungwongsuk (PTT Bluewave Chonburi)

ALA: Kritsada Wongkaew (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi); Jirawat Sonwichian (Black Pearl United); Nattawut Mudyalan (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi); Apiwat Chaemcharoen (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi); Pornmongkol Srisupsaeng (Port Authority); Suthiporn Kladcharoen (Port Authority); Warut Wangsama-L (PTT Blue Wave, Chonburi); Navin Rattanawongsawat (Bangkok BTS FC)

PIVOT: Jetsada Chudet (Royal Navy); Peerapat Kaewwilai (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi); Muhammad Usman Musa (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi); Supawut Thuanklang (Nagoya) Oceans)

