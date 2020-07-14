A total of eight teams will be taking part in the Thai Son Bac Vietnam Women’s Football League 2020 which kicks off next month.

It is an increase from the seven teams that took part last year.

The participating teams are Apec Son La, Hanoi I Watabe, Hanoi II Watabe, Phong Phu Ha Nam, TP Ho Chí Minh I, TP Ho Chi Minh II, Than KSVN and Thai Nguyen T&T.

The Thai Son Bac Vietnam Women’s Football League 2020 will be played over two legs with the first to be played on 13 August to 4 September 2020 at Ha Nam Stadium and Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre (Hanoi).

The second leg will take place on 1-22 October 2020.

The opening game will see host Phong Phu Ha Nam taking on will Thai Nguyen T&T on 13 August 2020.

“This will be a great motivation for the teams as well as Vietnamese Women Football. VFF promised that we will continue to create a favourable condition for the matches, to meet the expectations of fans and sponsors,” said Le Hoai Anh, the General Secretary of the VFF, who also took time to thank the main sponsor Thai Son Bac Electric Equipment Trading Company Limited.

The champions will walk away with 300,000,000 VNĐ (USD 12,970) while the runners-up 200,000,000 VNĐ (USD 8,645) and the two losing semi-finalists 100,000,000 VNĐ/per team (USD 4,322).

