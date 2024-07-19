With more than 300 players taking part, the atmosphere at the Seven Stone Badminton Centre on the first morning of the Sarawak leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2024 was one of intense enthusiasm.

To add further competitive spirit to the event was the presence of several players from outside of the Borneo Isle.

With the first four legs of the AJBC 2024 already completed, the challenge to win places for the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur at the end of the year will be passionate indeed.

