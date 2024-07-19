Malaysia started their campaign in Group C of the ASEAN Under-19 Boys’ Championship 2024 with a 11-0 drubbing of Brunei Darussalam at the Gelora 10 November Stadium.

Leading the way was Abid Safaraz Rozaidi who fired in a hattrick with goals in the 14th, 16th and 80th minute as G. Pavithran added two goals in the second and 43rd minute.

The other goals for the Malaysians were scored by Danish Hakimi Sahaludin (sixth minute), Mohammad Haykal Danish Mohd Haizon (42nd), Izzat Muhammad Syahir Mohd Zulishan (53rd minute penalty), Mohamad Amir Farhan Mohd Fuzi (67th), Mohamad Zamirul Hakim Mohamad Khair (75th) and Muhammad Shafizan Mohamad Arshad (85th).

In the meantime, Thailand staged a late fightback to beat Singapore 2-1 in a later match at the same venue.

Sahoo Garv had given Singapore the lead in the 26th minute before Thailand returned late in the game through Phongsakon Sangkasopha (80th) and Pikanet Laohawiwat (86th).

