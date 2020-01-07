Former Premier League boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has put his name forward for the vacant Newcastle Jets role following Ernie Merrick’s dismissal on Monday.

Newcastle chief executive Lawrie McKinna confirmed Eriksson, who managed Manchester City and Leicester City in England’s top division, and guided England at the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, is among the candidates who have expressed their interest in taking the reins at the struggling Hunter Valley outfit.

Eriksson, 71, was most recently coach of the Philippines national team following tenures in China with Guangzhou R&F, Shanghai SIPG and Shenzhen.

