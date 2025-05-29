Interim Head Coach Tom Sermanni emphasised the importance of every game as the AFC Asian Cup 2026™ continues to draw closer.

Sermanni was speaking to the media alongside CommBank Matildas defender Charli Grant at the official Pre-Match Press Conference in Melbourne on Thursday.

The team is preparing to take on Argentina in a two-match series starting in Melbourne on Friday evening.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/sermanni-every-game-important-leading-asian-cup

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...