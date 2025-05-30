Formula 1® and PepsiCo are delighted to announce a groundbreaking multi-year agreement that will see PepsiCo become an Official Partner of the sport until 2030.

The deal offers huge potential to both the global brands and their worldwide fans, as it joins together the thrill of motorsport with some of the powerhouse products of the PepsiCo family, including Sting Energy, Gatorade, and Doritos.

With Formula 1’s fanbase of more than 820m people worldwide and PepsiCo’s enormous coverage of over 200 markets, the two brands together have unrivalled opportunities to engage existing, new, and diverse audiences around the world at an unprecedented scale.

PepsiCo will be prioritizing the creation of meaningful fan engagement beyond just the race venues through exciting on-pack promotions, digital experiences, and unique content that will bring Formula 1 to an even wider audience. This partnership includes opportunities such as immersive brand experiences in Formula 1 Fan Zones and rights for limited edition, co-branded products.

Sting Energy will join Formula 1 as its Official Energy Drink, delivering the taste and refreshment of a soft drink with the energizing benefits of an energy drink. As PepsiCo’s flagship energy brand, Sting has seen rapid global growth across key markets such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, and Vietnam. The partnership marks a powerful platform for Sting’s continued expansion alongside Formula 1’s ever-growing global audience.

Gatorade, the world’s leading sports and isotonic drinks brand, will become the Official Partner of F1 Sprint, bringing its legacy of fuelling peak athletic performance to motorsport’s most dynamic format from Spa-Francorchamps later this year and continuing through the events at Austin, São Paulo, and Qatar. The Sprint has proved to be hugely popular among fans with TV viewership on those weekends on average 10% greater than a non-Sprint weekend. A format defined by pure racing action, Gatorade provides the perfect partner between the series and a brand that is widely associated with high performance and athletic success.

The boldness of Doritos meets the boldness of motorsport, as it becomes the Official Savoury Snack Partner of Formula 1. With global activation rights, the partnership will bring Doritos to fans at every turn, whether in the stands or on the sofa.

As part of their commitment to supporting development and increasing opportunity in the sport, PepsiCo will also extend their partnership to F1 Academy, with further details to be announced in due course.

PepsiCo’s broader brand portfolio will become deeply integrated into the Formula 1 ecosystem through pouring and supply across its extensive soft drinks and snack portfolio at all Formula 1 Grands Prix from 2026. PepsiCo will also leverage its expansive retail footprint to create an unmissable connection between F1 fans through F1 themed packaging, point of sale materials, and fun promotions.

As the sport celebrates its 75th anniversary, this partnership epitomises the recent rise in its popularity and continued commitment to introduce Formula 1 into the wider lifestyle and cultural spaces.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said:

“Today is a moment to celebrate the partnership between two iconic and historic global brands. A sparkling union that will bring together tradition and innovation, generating excitement, entertainment and unforgettable experiences for our fans and customers around the world.

“PepsiCo will tap into the unique potential of Formula 1 as a global platform to connect with new audiences and we will benefit from their energy, their extraordinary products and their loyal community.

“With a long-lasting history of creativity and ability to celebrate the fun and special moments in life, PepsiCo is the ideal partner to share together unique moments along our journey.”

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages, PepsiCo, said:

“This landmark partnership with Formula 1 represents a perfect fusion of two global powerhouses that share a passion for creating extraordinary fan experiences. Formula 1’s unmatched global platform and tremendous growth trajectory align perfectly with our ambitions to accelerate our brands – particularly Sting Energy – on the world stage. Together, we’ll deliver bold, innovative experiences that connect with drivers and fans at race venues and well beyond, while also supporting Formula 1’s continued expansion to new audiences worldwide in markets where PepsiCo and Sting have a strong presence.”

