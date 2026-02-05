If the final matches in the group stage today were anything to go by, then the quarterfinals of the Men’s Division Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 tomorrow will be a definite clash of titans.

With most of the matches stretching all the way to the rubber, there were some anxious moments for sure before teams were able to take the win of the group in the final decisive tie.

Host China staged a comeback from first match defeat to surpass Thailand as Group A winner when Men’s Singles Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul had given Thailand the first point with a 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 victory in 73 minutes.

China came back with the equaliser through Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xiang Yi in the first Men’s Doubles, winning 21-19, 18-21, 21-13 over Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn-Worrapol Thongsa-nga as Hu Zhe An then put the series 2-1 with a win in the second Men’s Singles 21-9, 21-13 over Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Even though Thailand would go on to tie the series 2-2 through second Men’s Doubles, Peeratchai Sukphun-Pakkapon Teeraratsakul, there was no stopping China from claiming victory when Dong Tian Yao stepped up in the third Men’s Singles 21-4, 21-11 over Tanawit Yimjit.

Korea, who were the bronze medallists at the last two editions of the BATC in 2022 and 2024, started off well with wins in the first Men’s Singles off Yoo Tae Bin and then the first Men’s Doubles, with world No. 1 Kim Won-ho, partnering Song Hyun-cho for the first time.

Even though Chinese Taipei managed to narrow the gap when they took the second Men’s Singles through Wang Tzu-Wei’s 21-19, 21-17 over Park Sang-yong, Korea made sure of their place as group winner through the second Men’s Doubles pairing of Kang Min-hyuk-Ki Dong-ji.

In the clash between two fierce rivals in Group D, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting secured the crucial win, allowing Indonesia to emerge as the Group D winner over Malaysia, 3-2.

Malaysia started well enough with Justin Hoh beating Moh. Zai Ubaidullah for the first point in the Men’s Singles and then the pair of Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yao in the Men’s Doubles, overcoming Leo Rolly Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana 21-13, 12-21, 21-13.

However, Indonesia fought back to level the series through three matches in both the second Men’s Singles, Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo, and Men’s Doubles, Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin, before Anthony emerged victorious in the decisive third Men’s Singles match 21-17, 13-21, 21-16 over youngster Kong Wei Xiang.

In the meantime, Japan staged a remarkable fightback to outplay India 3-2 to top Group C.

India was quick off the block to take the 2-0 lead off wins in the first Men’s Singles and then the Men’s Doubles pair and world No. 5, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chiraq Shetty, when they survived Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi 21-18, 15-21, 21-12 in just over an hour.

However, Japan kept their composure intact when 2024 US Open winner Yushi Tanaka took the second Men’s Singles 21-17, 21-11 over veteran H. S. Prannoy.

Second Men’s Doubles, Kakeru Kumagai-Hiroki Nishi delivered a quick win to draw the series as Japan then took the pivotal point from Koki Watanabe in the third Men’s Singles for the hard-fought victory of the group.

Like this: Like Loading...