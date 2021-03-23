Following the recent announcement that the WeRaceAsOne initiative will become the official Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) platform for Formula 1, in support of the #PurposeDriven Movement launched by the FIA last year, we are pleased to announce plans for a new partnership with international advocacy organisation Global Citizen to become a charity partner of the WeRaceAsOne platform.

WeRaceAsOne was launched in June last year ahead of our return to racing following the break in the Championship due to COVID-19. On our return to racing, we wanted to show our determination to tackle the major issues that we as a sport, but also society, are facing.

These issues are important to the longer-term future of our sport – as outlined in the launch of the F1 Sustainability and Diversity & Inclusion Strategies in 2019, but equally have a major impact on the communities we race in and countries around the world.

There are three pillars of focus for the platform: sustainability, diversity & inclusion, and community. Progress has already been made on these pillars with more actions to be delivered in the coming months and years.

Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. WeRaceAsOne priorities directly align with Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World, including the organisation’s commitment to the environment, equal opportunity, education and citizenship, making them a perfect partner to help us to achieve our campaign goals. Formula 1 and Global Citizen are excited about the prospect of working together to develop campaigns that mobilise audiences across the globe, and the effort will support the delivery of our sustainability, diversity & inclusion, and community goals through content, storytelling, action, rewards and impact.

Through the Global Citizen platform, changemakers learn about the systemic issues facing the world, act on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions as part of a global community committed to lasting change. To date, actions of the Global Citizen community, along with high-level advocacy efforts, have resulted in commitments and policy announcements valued at $48.4 billion, affecting the lives of more than 880 million people.

During last year’s Global Citizen hosted campaigns, One World: Together at Home and Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, the organisation mobilized over $1.5 billion in cash grants, with over $1.1 billion being already disbursed. Over the coming season, Formula 1 and Global Citizen intend to announce a series of actions that fans and communities can take part in, to ensure real impact and provide a sustainable legacy, ensuring the future of the sport and the world we race in.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO said:

“We are very excited at the prospect of partnering with the incredible team at Global Citizen, whose passion and delivery of lasting positive change are perfectly aligned with our focus at Formula 1 to leave a positive impact on society, the environment and our sport. We’re proud of the WeRaceAsOne platform in encouraging the community, F1 fanbase, and Global Citizen’s millions of engaged supporters to come together to support positive change against the most important issues facing our sport, and the world. While our commitment to tackling issues of sustainability and diversity in our sport is important, it is our actions that we’ll be judged on, and this long-term partnership will show our commitment to deliver on our plans.”

Jean Todt, President of the FIA, said:

“It is very encouraging to see this strong action undertaken by Formula 1 in partnering with Global Citizen. Under the umbrella of the FIA #PurposeDriven movement – which centres around the four key pillars of Health and Safety, Environment, Diversity & Inclusion, and Community Development – the WeRaceAsOne initiative demonstrates the commitment of the FIA Formula One World Championship to have a long-term beneficial impact by engaging with its millions of fans on these topics. This partnership will increase the positive impact of F1 on people’s lives.”

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen continued:

“Global Citizen is excited to partner with Formula 1 to inspire long-lasting change. ‘WeRaceAsOne’ is a powerful example of what partnership can produce and together we are committed to locking arms with Formula 1 to advance meaningful work in areas of sustainability, inclusion and community. Global Citizen’s ‘Recovery Plan for the World’ policy agenda focuses on collaborating with businesses like Formula 1, governments, philanthropists, and athletes and entertainers to kickstart a global recovery. As part of the ‘WeRaceAsOne’ effort, we aim to have a positive impact on the world through sport.”

Like this: Like Loading...