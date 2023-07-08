The purpose of the Post SEA Games Football Review 2023 is to recommend action to improve the performance of the Singapore Football Team in future editions of the SEA Games. The review is now complete, and the recommendations will now be made public.

This set of recommendations will not touch on long-term developmental issues regarding our football ecosystem. It is already recognized that major work needs to be done to allow our players to play at a different level. Much of this will be done under the long-term Unleash the Roar! Project.

The recommendations contained within will, therefore, focus largely on the SEA Games tournament preparation and the tournament itself. These recommendations address major structural or procedural issues that affected the national U22 team in this tournament.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...