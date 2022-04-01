The FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) have signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with the Qatar FA (QFA) at their headquarters in Al-Bidda Tower, Doha, Qatar.

The five-year agreement is an important step in football development for both countries as it includes technical and professional exchanges, besides having more possibilities of hosting friendly games.

It is also part of QFA’s strategy to develop football via international partners, particularly those in the ASEAN region, of which Brunei Darussalam is a member.

Besides that, the agreement also served to strengthen the relationship between Brunei Darussalam and Qatar via football, with Brunei Darussalam set to benefit from the practices adopted by QFA, including through their Aspire Academy and Aspetar Sports Medicine Hospital.

The agreement was signed by QFA President, His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani, and FABD President Pengiran Matusin Matasan.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Qatar, Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar, FABD Executive Committee Member Nazib Ali and FABD General Secretary Mohammad Shahnon Mohd. Salleh.

