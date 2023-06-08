The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have signed with energy drinks, Extra Joss, PT Bintang Toedjoe as the latest sponsor partner of the Malaysia national football team.

The contract is for one year.

“Through this collaboration, we hope that it will spur further improvements in the performance of the Harimau Malaya,” said Dato’ Sri Shahril Mokhtar, Chairman of FAM’s Marketing and Sponsorship Committee.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by both FAM Deputy Presidents – Datuk Wira Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Dato’ S. Sivasundaram.

“The collaboration with FAM is very special for us at Extra Joss because we know the Harimau Malaya brand is quite significant for football fans in Malaysia,” added Mrs. Fanny Kurniati of Extra Joss.

“We also see this partnership as a golden opportunity for us to further expand and penetrate the local market in addition to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through Extra Joss.”

#AFF

#FAM

