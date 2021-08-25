Mochamad Iriawan, President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI), said that fans should not come to the stadium on matchdays and where they should continue to stay home to support the 2021/22 BRI Liga 1.

After a long wait, 2021/22 BRI Liga 1 will finally start on 27 August 2021 with the match between Bali United and Persik Kediri at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

“Thank you to the Minister for Youth and Sports (Zainudi Amali). This is an incredible moment for our league so the fans should understand and abide by the rules of the competition which is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that all League 1 or 2 club supporters should not come to the stadium and that they can provide good support even if it is done from home,” said Iriawan.

“PSSI are committed to running the competition with strict health protocols. In addition, everyone who is involved at the stadium during the matchdays has been fully vaccinated.”

In the meantime, Zainudin added that he was confident that PSSI can organise the 2021/22 BRI Liga 1 competition well with strict adherence to health protocols.

Furthermore, PSSI had previously successfully held the Menpora Cup 2021 earlier in the year.

“We want all parties, both supporters and club management to understand the health protocols that will be implemented in the 2021/22 BRI Liga 1,” said Zainudin.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...