A total of 20 candidates were nominated for positions in the Olympic Council of Malaysia Executive Board for the 2021/2025 term.

Only four positions were left uncontested subject to the scrutiny checks before being

formally announced this Friday at the Press Conference.

The Independent Election Panel headed by chairman Dato’ Sri Jahaberdeen opened the

nominations at Wisma OCM this evening.

However, no details were revealed as to which candidate was nominated by which

national sports association.

Out of the 34 national associations, 31 submitted nominations and the other three opted

not to nominate any candidate.

In terms of gender, there are three women candidates with 17 male candidates.

“We will now go through the list and conduct the eligibility checks,” said Dato’ Sri

Jahaberdeen.

One nomination had to be disqualified as it was not accompanied by the nominated

candidate’s consent.

Over the next two days, all candidates will be vetted for their eligibility to vie for

positions based on the various checks with the relevant government agencies.

However, a candidate can withdraw from contesting at any time before 4 September 2021,

the day of the Annual General Meeting.

