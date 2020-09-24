After weeks of suspense, the Horizon Racing Team has finally announced that MSBK1000 defending champion, Mohd Farid Badrul will be returning to defend his Malaysia Superbike Championship crown for the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old Malaysian rider has expressed his eagerness to get back into action.

“I’m very excited and I would like to thank the Horizon Racing Team for this opportunity. It had not been easy for them to arrange the funding required for us to race this season and this last minute confirmation has been a huge relief,” said Farid.

The season opener at the Sepang International Circuit this weekend will represent a technical challenge for Farid and his Horizon Racing Team mechanics.

At the time of writing, the team has yet to conclusively decide if they should continue racing with the 2012 model BMW on which they have had multiple successes, or make the switch to a 2015 model with more electronics control.

“We’ve done some tests, but the team engineers are still weighing the pros and cons of both options,” Farid concluded.

