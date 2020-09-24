Vietnam international Nguyen Quang Hai delivered Hanoi FC their second National Cup title in two years with a late strike to seal a 2-1 win over Viettel The Cong in the final that was played at the Hang Day Stadium.

In a fiercely contested final between the two capital rivals, the first half was full of action but with no goals to show for as both teams were forced to up their game after the break.

And it was Viettel who went ahead in the 75th minute when striker Ngoc Son found the space and time to slot home the lead.

But that advantage would last for just seven minutes when midfielder Truong Van Thai Quy capitalised on a defensive lapse for Hanoi’s equalizer.

And with just three minutes left on the clock, Quang Hai took advantage of a poor clearance to slot home the winner.

Hanoi were winners in 2019 and had been runners-up three times in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...