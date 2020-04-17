The FA of Thailand (FAT) have announced that clubs in Thai League One and Thai League Two that they can impose pay cuts of up to 50% – provided there are no legal repercussions.

“T1 and T2 clubs are allowed to cut their players’ salaries by up to 50 percent,” said FA Thailand (FAT) President Somyot Poompunmuang.

“However, we will discuss the matter with FIFA and the AFC to avoid legal action from the affected players.”

The Thai League One and Thai League Two were stopped last month due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

After four matches, Bangkok United and Ratchaburi FC are joint leaders with a maximum 12 points.