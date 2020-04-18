Allowing sporting events in Malaysia, including the M-League, will have to wait for clearance from the National Security Council (NSC) before it can resume, says Health Ministry Director-General Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Speaking live on national television stations on Friday to update the latest on the coronavirus (COVID-19), Dr. Noor Hisham was responding to a question from the floor in Putrajaya.

He also reminded that much will also depend on discussions with the NSC which has the final say on the matter although the Health Ministry briefs the NSC daily on the COVID-19 and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Sporting events in Malaysia have come to a standstill in view of the deadly virus that has claimed the lives of almost 150,000 people.

The last M-League matches were played on March 16 – two days before the MCO came into force.

“Right now our aim is to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We need to check the spread of the deadly virus.”

Dr. Noor Hisham assured that the matter (sporting activities) will be discussed further and the Ministry of Health will advise the NSC accordingly. – BY RIZAL ABDULLAH