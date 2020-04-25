The FA of Thailand (FAT) have officially written to the government to seek approval of the resumption of the Thai League behind closed doors should the situation with COVID-19 continue to improve.

The letter was sent to Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also the chairman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Thai League Co – the organisers of the Thai League – had followed the government’s directives when they halted the league on 3 March 2020.

But with the uncertainty of the league restart having affected players and officials alike, the FAT hopes that the government will give some considerations.