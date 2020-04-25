Singapore have recorded the lowest ratio of mortality due to COVID-19 – as recorded by the Center for Strategic and International Studies on 24 April 2020.

Based on the statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University and Southeast Asian Health Ministries, Singapore have recorded just 12 deaths from COVID-19 as compared to the number of infections that stand at 12,075.

The number of patients recovered was 924.

Myanmar recorded five deaths from total infections of 196 while Brunei saw one death from 138 cases.

Four ASEAN countries – Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei – continue to record no new infections.