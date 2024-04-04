

Fans Stand the Chance to Win Exclusive Items in Exchange for Used Cooking Oil

FatHopes Energy, Malaysia’s biofuel feedstock supplier, is collaborating with Selangor Football Club (Selangor FC) for the Ganjaran Merah Kuning campaign. This 30-day Ramadan challenge is calling on the public, especially Selangor FC fans, to recycle their Used Cooking Oil (UCO) throughout the month of Ramadan.



Fans can get their favourite football club’s exclusive items simply by dropping off their UCO at designated booths in three Shah Alam Ramadan bazaars managed by Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA): Seksyen 13, Seksyen 17, and Seksyen 19. These booths will be open daily between 4 pm and 8 pm throughout Ramadan.



The campaign offers tiered prizes based on the amount of UCO collected; the more UCO contributed, the bigger the rewards will be:



• Ganjaran Merah (1-5kg of UCO): Get rewarded with one tier 2 home match ticket, a RM5 voucher for Selangor FC merchandise, and one entry into the Ramadan Rewards Day grand prize draw.

• Ganjaran Kuning (6-10kg of UCO): Get rewarded with one tier 1 home match ticket, a RM10 voucher for Selangor FC merchandise, and three entries into the Ramadan Rewards Day grand prize draw.



The Ramadan Rewards Day take place on the 7th, 14th and 21st of Ramadan. During these events, fans will have the chance to win prizes like fast food cash vouchers, Selangor FC merchandise, and exclusive items from the club’s strategic partners for the 2024/25 season.

The grand prize, a coveted Selangor FC season pass, will be awarded to the grand champion who collects the most UCO throughout the campaign (limited to one entry per day).



Vinesh Sinha, CEO of FatHopes Energy said: “We are committed to nurturing a sustainable future. The collaboration between FatHopes Energy and Selangor FC illustrates the commitment of diverse entities joining forces to create meaningful change.

This initiative not only serves as a platform to promote responsible disposal of UCO among the public but also underscores the importance of environmental preservation. Together, we recognise the urgent need to safeguard our planet for future generations, and initiatives like these pave the way for collective action towards a greener tomorrow.”

