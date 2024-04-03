Futsalroos’ head coach Miles Downie has selected a strong 14-player squad to represent Australia at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024™ to be contested 17-28 April 2024.

After breaking an eight-year drought to qualify for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024™, the Australians have been drawn in Group B alongside four-time runners-up Uzbekistan, 2016 quarter-finalists Iraq and Saudi Arabia, who will feature in their third AFC Futsal Asian Cup™.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/futsalroos-squad-named-afc-futsal-asian-cup-thailand-2024tm

