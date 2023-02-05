Six manufacturers confirmed for the 2026-2030 regulations cycle – Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes and Red Bull Ford have completed the registration process

The FIA confirmed that six manufacturers have registered as Power Unit Suppliers for the 2026-2030 seasons of the FIA Formula One World Championship onwards. These are:

Alpine Racing

Audi

Ferrari S.p.A.

Honda Racing Corporation

Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains Ltd.

Red Bull Ford

These companies will supply the next generation of Formula 1 Power Unit set out in the 2026 FIA Formula 1 Sporting and Technical PU regulations that are published on the FIA website.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The confirmation that there will be six Power Unit manufacturers competing in Formula 1 from 2026 is a testament to the strength of the championship and the robust technical regulations that have been diligently created by the FIA in close collaboration with Formula 1 and the Power Unit manufacturers. The Power Unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining spectacular racing. I am grateful for the confidence of world-leading automotive manufacturers demonstrated by their commitment to Formula 1.”

