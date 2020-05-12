FIFA have confirmed new dates for the FIFA Futsal World Cup which will be hosted by Lithuania.

Subject to continued monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new dates are 12 September to 3 October 2021.

The 24-team event was initially supposed to be held on 12 September to 4 October 2020.

Correspondingly, the AFC Futsal Championship will be held on 5–16 August 2020 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – moved from the initial date at the end of February 2020.

ASEAN will have three teams – Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam – representing the region at the AFC Futsal Championship 2020.

The top five teams at the AFC Futsal Championship will punch tickets to the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 in Lithuania.