Following the Council’s approval in March 2023 of an annual FIFA club competition as of 2024, featuring all confederation premier club competition champions and concluding with a final at a neutral venue between the UEFA Champions League winners and the winners of an intercontinental play-off between clubs from the other confederations, it was agreed that the official name of the competition will be the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA.

To strengthen continental sporting rivalries and create a prestigious yearly title for all stages of the competition, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup will comprise the following stages:

Stage A: This stage of the competition will have two rounds. In the first round, on an alternating basis, the winners of the AFC Champions League or the winners of the CAF Champions League will play in their home stadium against the winners of the OFC Champions League.

The winners of this round will go on to play either the winners of the AFC Champions League or the winners of the CAF Champions League in the final round. The first edition will see the identity of the AFC or CAF team in the first round determined by a draw and the hosting rights for the first round and the final round split between the relevant AFC and CAF teams accordingly, so each team will play one match in their home stadium. The hosting rights for the first round and the final round will alternate each year thereafter.

Stage B: The winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup will play the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores over a single leg in the home stadium of one of the clubs, with the hosts of the first edition to be determined by a draw and the hosting rights alternating each year thereafter.

Play-off: The winners of both previous stages will play each other in the days before the final, at the same neutral venue hosting the final.

Final: The winners of the play-off will play the winners of the UEFA Champions League at a neutral venue, with the winners being crowned as champions for that year.

For the inaugural edition of the competition in 2024, the following dates were confirmed:

The first stages will be scheduled by FIFA in consultation with the clubs and the confederations

The playoff will take place on 14 December 2024 in a neutral location

The final will take place on 18 December 2024 in the same neutral location – www.fifa.com

#AFF

#FIFA

Like this: Like Loading...