The new BMW M4 GT4 of the G82 model series celebrated impressive successes in its first season in the hands of BMW M Motorsport teams around the world. In total, the car achieved more than 180 podium finishes, including more than 70 class victories.

Due to high customer demand, BMW M Motorsport will produce 50 additional units of the car, and plans for an EVO model of the BMW M4 GT4 are already in full swing.

BMW M Motorsport teams celebrated victories and titles with the BMW M4 GT4 in Germany, Europe, Asia, and North America. The pleasingly long list of major successes includes: the SP10 class victory for FK Performance Motorsport at the 24h Nürburgring (GER), the SP10 overall victory in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS), the title win in the GT4 European Series for Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport, the title wins for Turner Motorsport in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, the title win for Auto Technic Racing in the GT4 America, and the title win in the GT4 Asia for YZ Racing with BMW Team Studie.

“What a debut year for the new BMW M4 GT4! We were confident enough before the season to assume that we could continue the successes of its predecessor with this car, but the large number of victories and title wins that our teams and drivers were able to achieve right away was even a positive surprise for us,” said Björn Lellmann, Head of Customer Racing at BMW M Motorsport.

“However, we are not settling on these successes. Due to the high demand, we are currently producing 50 additional units of the BMW M4 GT4, which will be delivered to our customers in 2024. In addition, we have decided to develop an EVO version of the BMW M4 GT4 after the BMW M4 GT3. The goal is to make an already very strong car even better with the help of our customers’ feedback.”

Planning for the BMW M4 GT4 EVO is already in full swing at BMW M Motorsport. Details on the improvements over the current model will be announced at a later date.

