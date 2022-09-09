FIFA have published their International Transfer Snapshot (1 June – 1 September 2022), an analysis of the international player transfer activity during the transfer window that recently closed.

According to the report, transfers showed strong recovery with the number of transfers for men at a new all-time high and an increase of almost 30% in the total spent on transfer fees.

In the women’s game, the number of transfers during the mid-year registration period increased for the fifth year in a row.

Key findings include:

• 9,717 international transfers involving male professional players during the mid-year registration period – 16.2% more than in the same period in 2021 and a new all-time high.

• USD 5.00 billion in total fees for international transfers of male professional players – an increase of 29.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

• Once again, international transfers of female professional players during the mid-year registration period reached a new all-time high with 684 transfers – 14.4% more than in the same period in 2021.

• Portuguese clubs made a particularly strong recovery, more than tripling their receipts from transfer fees compared to the same period in 2021 after two consecutive years of significant decreases.

• The total amount of service fees for club agents declared in transfers during the mid-year registration window was USD 494.4 million. Over the course of the past ten years, the ratio of agent service fees to transfer fees during the mid-year registration window has thus grown from 6.1% in 2012 to 9.9% in 2022. In contrast, the total payments for training rewards in the recent transfer window amounted to USD 69.0 million.

Since 2017, and in line with the FIFA President’s blueprint, The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global, FIFA has taken major steps towards establishing a fairer and more transparent transfer system, with the FIFA Council endorsing three reform packages.

This is the third consecutive year that FIFA has published the snapshot shortly after the conclusion of the mid-year international transfer window, providing an overview of global transfers involving both male and female professional players. In January 2023,

FIFA will publish an in-depth analysis of the characteristics of international transfers concluded over the course of the whole year (2022). To download the full snapshot, please click HERE or visit legal.fifa.com. – www.fifa.com

#FIFA

