In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Asia over the past month, Round 1 of the 2021 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, which was scheduled to be held at the Sepang International Circuit from June 4 to 6, will be postponed to a later date.

This is in accordance with requests from the majority of the participating teams and riders.

Even though the season-opener had been given the green-light to proceed from the Malaysian government, the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship stands together with the teams and riders in that the health and wellbeing of our respective communities is of utmost importance.

A new calendar for 2021 will be released as soon as possible.

Ron Hogg, Director, Two Wheels Motor Racing – “I would like to start off by expressing our gratitude to the Malaysian government, especially the officials

in the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), the National Security Council and the Malaysian Ministry of Health.

Working hand-in-hand with these officials, the season opener had actually been

given the green light to proceed.”

“However, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the region, we as the promoters, concur with the views of our participating teams and riders, in that it would be more prudent to postpone instead of pushing through with the first round.

The health and well-being of our teams and participants will always be our top priority. At the same time, international travel within the Asian region is also becoming increasingly difficult. The tightening of national borders in response to the rise in cases have restricted air travel to and from certain countries, making it hard for the teams to plan their travel

schedule.”

“We would like to apologize to the fans of Asian motorsports who have been waiting eagerly for the action to start. On behalf of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, I would like to assure everyone that Season 2021 is merely postponed, and will certainly take off by the latter half of the year.

Meanwhile, we hope that everyone will continue to stay safe. Let’s do our part to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control so that sports can get back into action as soon as possible.”

Stephan Carapiet, President, FIM Asia – “The FIM Asia supports the decision of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship to defer the start of the 2021 season. While it is certainly disappointing, it is always preferable to err on the side of caution.

