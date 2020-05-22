FINA have postponed the 25m World Championship to the end of 2021.

It was supposed to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December 2020.

But with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be held on 13-18 December 2021.

“We have worked in close co-operation during the last weeks with the UAE authorities on this matter and we believe this is the most suitable solution for all those taking part in this competition,” said FINA’s Dr. Julio C. Maglione.

“The Abu Dhabi rendezvous in December 2021 will be a great achievement and will once more be a strong inspiration for the development of swimming and aquatics in the region.”