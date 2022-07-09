Final entry lists for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 confirm that more than 1900 athletes from 192 teams will be in action at Eugene’s Hayward Field between 15-24 July.

Of the 43 individual winners from the 2019 edition, 37 will defend their titles in Oregon. 42 individual gold medallists from last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo will also be in action.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated athlete in World Championships history, will have the opportunity of increasing her record tally. The US sprinter has 18 World Championships medals (13 gold, three silver and two bronze) and has been named as part of USA’s mixed 4x400m squad.

The Australian team features the oldest and youngest athletes of the entire championships. 49-year-old Kelly Ruddick is entered for the 35km race walk, while 17-year-old Claudia Hollingsworth will contest the 800m. Ruddick will become the oldest ever athlete to compete in a women’s discipline at the World Championships.

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on the eve of the championships.

