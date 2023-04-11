The Cambodian Under-22 team for the SEA Games next month is in their final phase of training in Thailand.

The 23 selected players under General Manager Keisuke Honda, will be in Bangkok until 18 April 2023.

“The team is ready for the SEA Games. However, we need to put more focus on tactics,” said Keo Sarath, the General Secretary of the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC).

In Bangkok, the team will play several friendlies to further test the squad.

Cambodia, who will play their entire Group A matches at the National Olympic Stadium, will open their campaign against Timor-Leste on 29 April 2023.

They will then take on the Philippines on 2 May 2023, and then Myanmar five days later.

They will complete their group stage against Indonesia on 10 May 2023.

