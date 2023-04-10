Goodyear has been announced as the winner of a tender launched by the FIA and the ACO last December and will become the exclusive tyre supplier for the FIA World Endurance Championship’s incoming LMGT3 class

The appointment of the American tyre manufacturer, which is already an exclusive supplier to FIA WEC’s LMP2 class, was approved by members of the FIA World Motor Sport Council via electronic vote this week and covers a three-year period starting from the 2024 season.

As part of the WEC tyre development road map, any form of tyre heating has not been permitted since the beginning of the 2023 season, while the amount of available tyre specifications in the Hypercar class has been reduced to two per circuit (and three for the 24 Hours of Le Mans) from 2023. A move to a single specification per circuit (and two for Le Mans) is the next short-term target, while the LMP2 class has already shifted to single specifications for both dry and wet tyre types.

LMGT3 is set to replace cars built to LMGTE technical regulations that have been on the FIA WEC grid since the series’ inaugural season in 2012. The new GT class will be based around FIA’s existing GT3 technical platform and will continue to focus on gentlemen drivers who have always been an integral part of the FIA WEC.

Richard Mille, FIA Endurance Commission President, said: “Tyres are one of the key areas which will evolve over the next couple of years. We have already moved away from tyre heating and we will be gradually reducing the number of available tyre compounds, therefore having an experienced partner that already knows both the FIA World Endurance Championship as well as GT3 racing is an asset. The fact that LMGT3 cars will run on commercially-available, off-the-shelf tyres is also a positive development that will bring down the costs for competitors.”

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, said: “We are delighted to have a highly reputable tyre manufacturer on board as the LMGT3 class prepares to hit the track next year. The teams will benefit from Goodyear’s expertise in supplying quality tyres at a competitive cost. Thanks to Goodyear for their commitment to endurance.”

