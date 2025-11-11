World Athletics is pleased to announce the three finalists for the 2025 Women’s Rising Star Award, which will recognise this year’s best U20 athlete at the World Athletics Awards 2025.

The nominations reflect some of the standout performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at events including the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

The winner of the 2025 Women’s Rising Star Award will be announced on 30 November.

The finalists are:

Birke Haylom, Ethiopia

• world U20 3000m record

• world indoor 3000m fifth place

Yan Ziyi, China

• world U20 javelin record

• national champion

Zhang Jiale, China

• world U20 hammer record

• world hammer bronze

The finalists for the Men’s Rising Star Award were announced yesterday.

As well as the Rising Star honours, the 2025 World Athletics Awards includes the World Athlete of the Year awards, Coaching Achievement Award, Woman of the Year, Photograph of the Year, Member Federation Award and President’s Award.

World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...