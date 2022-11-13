Quarter-finals Heat Up with Sunny Skies in Auckland for the 2022 Barfoot & Thompson Women’s Match Racing World Championship. The sunshine finally arrived for Day Three of racing at the Barfoot & Thompson Women’s Match Racing World Championship, hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, home of the America’s Cup. A change in conditions saw a light north-westerly across the course – a vast difference from the 25 knots from the previous days. Onlookers eagerly anticipated the remaining round-robin flights which had a short postponement until just before 1030 while International Race Officer Megan Kensington waited for the wind to fill in enough to commence the remainder of the round-robin races. Blue skies brought welcome relief to sailors, alongside a light six knot breeze for the first flight and a strong incoming tide. The first flight of Day Three was completed before the wind died completely and it swung to the northeast, slowly filling in. The event was again under postponement until 1230 before the breeze was steady enough for more competitive racing, and built to 15 gusting 18 knots by late afternoon. Racing was at the level you’d expect from a World Championship as the top three teams were tied after the round-robin was completed. It was Celia Willison (NZL ‘Edge Women Match’) that sat on top of the round-robin on count back. Willison, Anna Östling, and Pauline Courtois entered the quarter-finals with fierce conviction, all having won 85% of their Round Robin Flights. Also qualifying for the quarter-finals was Nicole Breault (USA ‘Vela Racing’), Janel Zakowsky (USA ‘As One’), Juliet Costanzo (AUS ‘Easy Tiger Racing’), Megan Thomson (NZL ‘2.0 Racing’) and Johanna Bergqvist (SWE ‘Team Bergqvist’).