|The best female match racers stepped up, adapting to conditions with breeze in their sails, enough to see two races of the quarter-finals completed today. The remaining races will take place before the semi-finals and finals tomorrow, Sunday 13th November. The first team from each match to win three races will move into the semi-finals and will be placed in the top four competing teams of the event.
Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Commodore, Andrew Aitken, said the teams had a great time on the water today.
“We’ve had an exciting round robin. It’s been really even, three teams finished on the same points which was really cool. We’ve completed a little bit of the quarter-finals today and tomorrow is the big day! We’ll do the semi-finals and the finals and celebrate at the end of the day with a nice party “ said Aitken.
Skipper Samantha Norman (NZL ‘Sailing Mums’) said “It was a lot more tactical today, lots of big picture planning… These sailors are the best people I could think of to sail with, it’s just so much fun and we’re laughing all the time” continued Norman.
Auckland, New Zealand lived up to its reputation with a busy Waitemata Harbour for teams to navigate, including a Classic Yacht Association race, Young 88’s, Finn, Flying 15 and the P Class Auckland Championships, just to name a few.
With the City of Sails back and better than ever, the Barfoot & Thompson Women’s Match Racing World Championship was a sight for sore eyes today, with plenty of excitement building for semi-finals and finals day tomorrow, Sunday 13th November.