For elite sportspeople, success or failure is often measured in the ability to find the ultimate focus, a state where intense preparation meets unconscious inspiration. For some it’s called ‘being in the zone’, for others it’s how you ‘find your flow’.

Formula One is no different and in a sport where nailing the perfect lap needs extreme focus in the cockpit and executing shrewd strategy calls from the pit wall requires calm amidst chaos, that’s where IRIS Flow headphones play a vital role.

And so to celebrate the crystal clear communication that helps bring about a brilliantly executed sub two-second pit stop, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and IRIS are delighted to launch a special limited edition run of IRIS’ innovative Flow headphones.

Built without compromise, ‘Red Bull Racing IRIS Flow headphones’ give listeners a revolutionary new audio experience that takes them back to the room where the music was first recorded, thanks to the patented IRIS technology that brings a heightened ‘live’ dimension to all recorded sound.

In addition to the truly immersive sound staging, Red Bull Racing IRIS Flow headphones include state-of-the-art aptX low latency for streaming synchronised audio of the highest quality, as well as an audiophile-grade onboard amplifier and DAC.

The limited edition Flow headphones are launching in Red Bull’s signature racing colours with blue and red accents to highlight the Team’s logo on the head band and will be available exclusively through the IRIS website from Friday 31 July 2020.

Commenting on the product launch, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner, said: “Communication is key in Formula One, especially in an environment where ambient noise is matched by a vast array of competing signals. The sound of Formula One cars on track excites the senses and in working with IRIS to develop the limited edition Flow Headphones, we’ve been able to bring together our passion for racing and IRIS’s new audio technology so that our fans can listen to their chosen audio product with the greatest level of clarity. We hope you enjoy the experience of listening to music in a totally different way with IRIS.”

