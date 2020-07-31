In spite of the fact that the LS V.League 2020 is currently suspended due to the recurrence of COVID-19, there are no plans to totally abandon the 2020 season.

Tran Anh Tu, the chairman of V.League organisers Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF), said that cancelling the league would have an adverse effect on the national team, sponsors, and the clubs’ finances.

“This will affect the playing opportunity for the players, making it harder to maintain form and serve the national football team,” said Anh Tu.

“Therefore, the VPF will only cancel the league in case of force majeure, when there is no time left. At this time, the clubs need to wait patiently, follow the situation of COVID-19 in Vietnam and there will be a decision in the future.”

The four teams at the bottom of the table – Quang Nam, Hai Phong, Nam Dịnh and Song Lam Nghe An – had submitted a proposal to end the league and hand the title to current leaders Saigon FC.

However, the idea was rejected by both the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the VPF.

Like this: Like Loading...