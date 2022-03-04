In an exclusive pre-sale opening on 15 March (18:00 CET), 2023 Family members will be able to purchase four new types of packs, followed by a general public sale on 17 March (18:00 CET).

The iconic Stade de France will host finale of Rugby World Cup 2023 including both semi-finals, the bronze final and the final. Tickets for these four matches, which will take place from 20-28 October, 2023, are again expected to be very popular among rugby fans worldwide.

Tickets will go on sale on the tournament’s official platform tickets.rugbyworldcup.com, first on 15 March at 18:00 CET for members of the 2023 Family and two days later, on Thursday, 17 March at 18:00 CET, for the general public.

When purchasing tickets, fans will have the opportunity to donate to the tournament’s Official Charity “Rugby au Coeur” which uses rugby for social development, supporting a wide range of cultural, educational and rugby programmes that promote inclusivity and diversity through the sport and its values. To know more, visit: tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/donation.

A GREAT FINALE AT THE STADE DE FRANCE

Four new packs are available for fans wishing to experience Rugby World Cup 2023’s biggest matches:

The Semi-finals pack , with access to the two semi-finals (20-21 October 2023)

All four price categories will be available to purchase on both 15 and 17 March. A maximum of four packs per customer can be purchased in each sales phase.

KEY DATES

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 – 12:00 CET: End of registrations for the 2023 Family pre-sale

2023 Family pre-sale opens Thursday, 17 March, 2022 – 18:00 CET: General public sale opens

