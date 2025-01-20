Five countries took the honours at the India Open 2025 which concluded yesterday at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Even though South Korea had three finalists making the cut to the five finals, they had to be content with only the triumphant display from world No. 1 An Se-young in the Women’s Singles.

The champion at last week’s Super1000 Malaysia Open followed it up with another stellar performance in the Super750 India Open by beating Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the final.

It took the 22-year-old Gwangju native 40 minutes to pick up another paycheck with a straight set 21-12, 21-9 victory.

But Se-young’s back-to-back victories were the only bright spark for South Korea when Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae were denied in the Men’s Doubles final by Malaysian pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani.

Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae could not reproduce their Malaysia Open-winning performance last week when they fell short against world No. 2 and third-seeded Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin to concede to a 15-21, 21-13, 16-21 defeat in 53 minutes.

South Korea’s Women’s Doubles pair of Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong fared no better in their final clash against Arisa Igarashi-Ayako Sakuramoto from Japan in the duel that lasted 46 minutes.

The 180-ranked Arisa-Ayoko took their first BWF World Tour title this year after outplaying Hye-jeong-Hee-yong 21-15, 21-13.

On the other hand, China took the Mixed Doubles title after Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin upset the formbook to beat second-seeded pair Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue from France.

Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin won in straight sets 21-18, 21-17.

In the meantime, former world No. 1 and Olympic Games champion Viktor Axelsen marked his return to winning ways by taking the Men’s Singles crown.

It took the Dane 41 minutes to beat Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu carding 21-16, 21-8 for his first title this year.

INDIA OPEN 2025

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES: Viktor Axelsen (DEN) bt Lee Cheuk Yiu (HKG) 21-16, 21-8

WOMEN’S SINGLES: An Se-young (KOR) bt Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA) 21-12, 21-9

MEN’S DOUBLES: Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin (MAS) bt Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae (KOR) 21-15, 13-21, 21-16

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Arisa Igarashi-Ayako Sakuramoto (JPN) bt Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong (KOR) 21-15, 21-13

MIXED DOUBLES: Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin (CHN) bt Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue (FRA) 18-21, 17-21

