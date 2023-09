Led by Chairperson Zaw Zaw, the Committee endorsed meaningful and transformative initiatives from six Member Associations (MAs) and one Regional Association (RA), namely Football Australia, the Bangladesh Football Federation, the Bhutan Football Federation, the Guam Football Association (GFA), the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU), the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) as well as the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/committees/news/afc_social_responsibility_committee_empowers_more_asian_communities_through_football_1.html