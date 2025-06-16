Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis raised his own world pole vault record once again at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm as he cleared 6.28m* at his first attempt in the 1912 Olympic Stadium on Sunday (15).Breaking the world record is something the 25-year-old two-time Olympic champion had done on 11 previous occasions – but never before had he done so in his home stadium, and his joy was unbounded as he leapt from the pit, ripped off his shirt and pumped his fists amid the general uproar.A first-time clearance of 6.00m had seen off the lingering challenge of his last rival on the day, Australia’s Kurtis Marschall, but rather than targeting his own meeting record of 6.16m, Duplantis set the bar straight up to 6.28m. He sailed over, with only the faintest of contact.

*

Subject to the usual ratification procedure