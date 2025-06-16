Ryan McKillen’s Surge is four for four. The M32 team remains undefeated in 2025 after winning the M32 fleet at the New York Yacht Club 171st Annual Regatta, the opening event of the M32 Newport One-Design Series. The win came after nine short-course races and a spectacular Around-the-Island distance race that saw the M32s slicing through a 150-boat fleet.

This regatta brought the M32 Class deeper into the club sailing community. Nearly 1,000 sailors from dozens of classes gathered nightly at NYYC Harbour Court. “It was amazing to finally be part of the New York Annual Regatta and mix in with our friends from all the other classes,” said McKillen. “Major thanks to the New York Yacht Club for the hospitality.”

“It feels pretty good. They never come easy – this one was no different,” said McKillen after rising to the top of the nine-boat M32 fleet.

With tactician Taylor Canfield, Luke Payne, Sam Loughborough, and Mac Agnese onboard, Surge battled with Bobby Julien’s Dingbat to take the overall event win. The team was powered by their double-points victory in Friday’s Around-the-Island Race.

Coastal racing suits the M32s, and Friday’s Around-the-Island Race proved it. It showcased the M32 fleet at full throttle. The M32 start was last, but it wasn’t long until the fleet catpulted beyond nearly 150 boats, including 12 Metres, Cape 31, IC37s, Botin 44, you name it. “We had a favored pin-end start and did what we wanted off the line,” said McKillen. “Four different boats led the first beat, so it was super tight. We rounded Beaver Tail, popped the gennaker, and never looked back.”

“Like it usually is in the M32 fleet, it was all decided in the last race,” said M32 PRO Mattias Dahlstrom just before the penultimate race with Bobby Julien’s Dingbat was only three points behind Surge.

The podium for the event:

Surge (Ryan McKillen)

Dingbat (Bobby Julien)

Youngblood (Jake Julien)

