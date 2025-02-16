Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo set a stunning world half marathon record of 56:41* at the eDreams Mitja Marató Barcelona by Brooks, a World Athletics Gold Label road race, on Sunday (16).With that impressive performance, the 24-year-old two-time world cross country champion improved on Yomif Kejelcha’s previous world record of 57:30 by 49 seconds – the greatest single improvement on the men’s world half marathon record.Racing in ideal weather conditions of 13ºC with no wind, Kiplimo became the first athlete to break 57 minutes for the distance and also set a world best of 39:47 for 15km en route to his world half marathon record.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure