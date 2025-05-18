Italy’s Massimo Stano broke the short-lived world 35km race walk record at the European Race Walking Team Championships – a World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold meeting – in Podebrady on Sunday (18) by a massive 57 seconds.

The 2:20:43 recorded by the 2021 Olympic champion comfortably eclipsed the 2:21:40 set by Canadian Evan Dunfee in March, which in itself was seven seconds quicker than the 2:21:47 recorded by Japan’s Masatora Kawano last October.

Stano took over the lead at 23km, and went through the gears to record laps under 4:00m in the closing stages.

