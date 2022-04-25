Football Australia’s mission to implement a modern and progressive domestic transfer system for the Australian game has taken a positive step forward after Football Australia ratified the removal of the cap on transfer fees for contracted players.

Since 2007 the maximum value of a fee that could be paid for the transfer of a player under a player contract and transferring domestically has been capped to 50% of the total salary owing to the player under their existing player contract.

The removal of the cap on transfer fees for contracted players follows a lengthy consultation period with stakeholders across the game after the release of Football Australia’s Domestic Transfer System Transformation White Paper in January 2021 and means that clubs outside the A-Leagues will be able to negotiate a fee for the transfer of a player on a contract, with free market forces determining the value of the transfer.

