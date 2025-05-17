Football Australia proudly joined the Hon. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Jakarta as part of his first official bilateral meeting, since his re-election, with the President of Indonesia, H.E. Prabowo Subianto.The visit marked a milestone in Australia’s deepening regional engagement and highlighted the growing cooperation between Football Australia and the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI). For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-supports-pms-historic-bilateral-visit-football-ties-indonesia-strengthen #AFF

