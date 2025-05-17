TOKYO, JAPAN – MAY 17: Oliver Rowland of Great Britain driving the (23) Nissan Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 05 leads the field into turn one at the start during the Tokyo E-Prix, Round 8 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Tokyo Street Circuit on May 17, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Maserati MSG Racing takes home successive Tokyo E-Prix victories as Stoffel Vandoorne wins rain-soaked Round 8 on the streets of the Japanese capital, his first win since Monaco in 2022.

Oliver Rowland and Taylor Barnard completed the podium, extending Rowland’s lead at the top of the FIA Drivers’ World Championship standings.

Nissan Formula E team now lead both the FIA Teams’ and Manufacturers’ World Championship standings at the half-way point of the season.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues tomorrow with Round 9 of the 2025 Tokyo E-Prix double-header.

Maserati MSG Racing’s Stoffel Vandoorne secured victory in a rain-affected Tokyo E-Prix Round 8 by completing PIT BOOST at just the right time during an incident-packed race – the Season 8 champion’s first victory since Monaco 2022.

The Belgian driver crossed the finish line to win Maserati MSG Racing’s first race of the season after building a lead of over 30 seconds on Oliver Rowland of Nissan after exiting the PIT BOOST pit stops during Nissan’s home race.

The team’s plan was to jump for their mandatory PIT BOOST stop early by burning through their usable energy quick-fast, hoping for a subsequent stoppage to the race – made more likely in tricky, soaking conditions at Big Sight.

Duly, a Red Flag was flown with last year’s Tokyo winner Maximilian Guenther suffering technical problems and his car requiring recovery, meaning Vandoorne’s PIT BOOST stop effectively became a freebie, with the rest of the field yet to blink and the pack reset with a standing restart.

Polesitter Rowland had the measure of the pack early on, on outright pace alone, but Maserati MSG Racing’s strategic ploy ultimately undid any hopes of the Brit reaching the top step of the podium.

20-year-old Taylor Barnard pulled off a storming move around the outside of Turn 16 – where he suffered a heavy shunt in Free Practice 1. The NEOM McLaren driver rounded out the top three and took his fourth podium in his maiden full season of Formula E.

Monaco winner Sébastien Buemi (Envision Racing) came home fourth, with a season-best result for Dan Ticktum (CUPRA KIRO) fifth. Edo Mortara rounded out the top six with more strong points for a resurgent Mahindra Racing.

All that saw Rowland extend his Drivers’ advantage to the widest margin in Formula E history at the half way point of a campaign – 60 points over António Félix da Costa (TAG Heuer Porsche). Nissan leads Porsche 144 points to 139 in the Teams’ table and 225 points to 179 in the Manufacturers’ standings.

Stoffel Vandoorne, No. 2, Maserati MSG Racing said:

“Super happy that our plan actually worked! It was a very bold and aggressive strategy decision to burn a lot of energy at the beginning so we could open our pit window early. Then obviously we were the first ones to pit and we got a bit lucky with the red flag, and the field got bunched up again. After the restart, it was very difficult to bring the car home – a lot of management to do, giving comms to the team and making sure I had enough energy to make it to the flag. I knew exactly what was going on, I knew that I would inherit the lead at some point and I just had to bring it home. I was probably a little bit too safe at some points, and made a couple of mistakes that shouldn’t have happened. In the end we brought it home and I’m just super happy our plan paid off.”

Oliver Rowland, No. 23, Nissan Formula E Team said:

“We did everything we could, this is part of the game – it happens sometimes; we knew there was a risk that people would try to pit early – a bit like Nico [Mueller] in Monaco – but you obviously can’t do it from the front. There’s maybe some tweaking to do on the way we manage the pit stop stuff, but honestly from my side I felt like I got the most out of the car. I was super quick in the first half of the race, I struggled a little bit more in the last 10 laps, but I can’t complain to be honest. The fact that it was only one that got away, I’m pretty happy. Tomorrow will be different without Pit Boost, I think qualifying will be quite important and then it’ll just be about positioning yourself for the Attack Mode for the race. I haven’t even thought about tomorrow yet!”

Taylor Barnard, No. 5, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team said:

“To be honest, FP2 this morning was great – it was not expected and I’ve not really driven that much in the rain. Of course that was my first session in the wet, so to be honest the turnaround from yesterday was incredible. We didn’t really expect any racing this afternoon – the weather was really bad – so for it to dry off enough that we could race was really surprising, and to get another podium was incredible. I can’t thank the team enough – it’s nice to be back on the podium for sure.”

SUNG KANG, STAR OF THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS, RETURNED TO TOKYO

The 2025 Tokyo E-Prix Round 9 featured returning celebrity guest Sung Kang, known for his role in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, who was back to enjoy the action after his first Formula E experience in Tokyo during Season 10. Kang waved the chequered flag and participated in the Inspiration Hour event on Friday, an event held every race week, to engage with local communities and educate them on environmental and social sustainability best practice.

Content creator, Vinnie Hacker, who drove for DS PENSKE in Formula E: Evo Sessions in Miami cheered on his former mentor Maximilian Guenther, alongside fellow content creator Jett Ashford. Other stars who enjoyed the thrilling action included Japanese actor, Hideo Ishiguro, who is noted for his roles as Kai in the 2007 Kamen Rider Den-O and as Gai Kurenai in the 2016 Ultraman Orb.

The excitement concluded on Saturday with a performance by R&B singer-songwriter SIRUP who lit up the stage in the 2025 Tokyo E-Prix Fan Village.

SUSTAINABILITY AND SOCIAL IMPACT CREDENTIALS AT THE 2025 TOKYO E-PRIX:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The Tokyo E-Prix was powered by a renewable energy mix largely consisting of sustainable HVO fuel.

Change. Accelerated. Live Tokyo presented by Bloomberg: Formula E’s thought leadership event platform Change. Accelerated. Live returned to Tokyo the day before the race in the series’ VIP hospitality area, the EMOTION CLUB, bringing together the brightest minds from the fields of motorsport, sustainability, politics, education and more.

Inspiration Hour: Formula E’s Community Tour welcomed more than 2,000 local residents and community groups for a behind the scenes tour of the paddock, inspiring them to explore the world of Formula E and sustainable motorsport, including receiving a talk from Fast and Furious star Sung Kang.

Better Futures Fund: Formula E donated €25,000 to support children’s homes managed by the Tokyo Council of Social Welfare, benefiting over 50 homes across Tokyo. The funding is aimed at enhancing the quality of life and creating long-term opportunities for young people in social care.

