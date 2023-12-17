Formula 1® have announced the six venues that will host F1 Sprint events during the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

The Formula 1 Sprint calendar is designed to feature circuits that encourage overtaking and make for close and entertaining racing.

Brazil is set to host its fourth F1 Sprint, and Austria their third, with Austin and Qatar returning for a second year, and China and Miami joining the F1 Sprint lineup for the first time.

The confirmed F1 Sprint events in 2024 are:

Date Grand Prix Venue April 19-21 China Shanghai May 3-5 Miami Miami June 28-30 Austria Spielberg October 18-20 USA Austin November 1-3 Brazil Sao Paulo November 29 – December 1 Qatar Lusail

Since its introduction in 2021, the F1 Sprint has had a positive impact on audience figures, especially on Friday compared to regular Free Practice sessions, and has provided promoters and fans with extra competitive on-track action at the six events.

For example, at the Azerbaijan GP the broadcast audience for Qualifying was +83% vs 2022 Free Practice 2 session, +139% for the US GP, +34% for the Belgium GP*.

Following discussions at the F1 Commission meeting in November it was agreed that the Sporting Advisory Committee will discuss in further detail potential changes to the Sprint format with a proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission for consideration at the first meeting of 2024.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“I am delighted to announce six exciting venues for next season’s F1 Sprint events, including two new hosts China and Miami, both of which will be fantastic additions and provide great racing for all our fans at the race and watching at home. Since its creation in 2021, the Sprint has been consistent in delivering increased audiences on TV, more on track entertainment for the fans at events and increased fan engagement on social and digital platforms, and we are looking forward to the exciting events next year.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said:

“I’m pleased to confirm the six Sprint events for next season and am looking forward to the return of four host venues that have provided some thrilling action in the Sprints this year. The addition of Shanghai will be a challenge for the teams and drivers as Formula 1 heads back to China for the first time since 2019, while a Sprint in Miami will add a new dimension to an enthralling weekend. We must continuously develop and adapt to ensure we are doing what is best for the sport, and as such we are working with FOM and the teams to define the future direction of the Sprint format.”

*Source: Nielsen (21 markets data: China, Brazil, UK, Italy, US, France, Austria, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Belgium, Greece, Australia, Denmark, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, Norway, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania).

