Marleve Mainaky made it a marvelous outing in the inaugural Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023 when he romped to three titles in the finals that were played today at the Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The 51-year-old double winner (Men’s Singles and Doubles 50+) at the recent World Senior Championships 2023 in South Korea, followed it up with wins in the Men’s Singles 50, Men’s Doubles 45, and Men’s Doubles Combined Age 110+.

In the final of the Men’s Singles 50, the three-time Thomas Cup winner disposed of Anil Kumar Srivastava from India, 21-12, 21-12 while in the Men’s Doubles 50 alongside partner Tri Kusharjanto, the top pair took just 12 minutes to blast past India’s Mit Adhyaru-Chand Chawat 21-7, 21-4.

In the All-Indonesian final of the Men’s Doubles Combined Age 110+, Marleve once again showed his agility with partner Effendy Widjaja to overcome the challenge of Ertanto Kurniawan-Rudianto Seng in straight set 21-14, 21-15.

On the other hand, Renu Chandrika De Silva Hettiarachchige from Sri Lanka was also a big winner on the day with two titles to her name.

The 49-year-old former winner of the Jordan Satellite and Syria International won both the Women’s Singles 45 and the Mixed Doubles Combined Age 110+.

In the final of the Women’s Singles 45, Hettiarachchige romped past Yasmeen Shaikh from India 21-7, 21-9 in 19 minutes.

In the finals of the Mixed Doubles Combined Age 110+, with partner Rohan De Silva, the pair beat Boh Chee Gan (Malaysia)-Juanita Kwok Kek Har (Singapore), 21-8, 21-12 for the crown.

For former World Champion Joko Suprianto, he fell a little short of a clean sweep when he won one title and lost one.

In the final of the Men’s Singles 55, the former Thomas Cup winner conceded a 21-18, 21-15 loss to compatriot Berata Chandra.

However, the 57-year-old bounced back with partner Rudianto Seng to win the Men’s Doubles 50 with a 21-13, 21-6 victory over India’s Ajay Mathur-Rajesh Singh.

