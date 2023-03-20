Formula 1® have announced its support of dementia research charity, Race Against Dementia (RAD). Through the partnership, Formula 1’s global platform will raise awareness of RAD’s drive to accelerate a breakthrough in a treatment and cure for dementia.

RAD was established by three-times Formula 1 World Champion, Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE. Inspired by the problem-solving approach adopted in Formula 1, RAD enables early career researchers and other dementia scientists around the world to pursue innovative ideas at the highest level.

2023 is the 50th anniversary of Sir Jackie’s last Formula 1 World Championship win, so F1’s support of RAD is a fitting tribute to Sir Jackie’s legacy. Through a combined commitment to innovation, Formula 1 and RAD will use the sport’s global platform and growing fan base to raise awareness of RAD’s crucial work and support its fundraising efforts, encouraging drivers, sponsors and fans to join the race against dementia.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1 said:

“Formula 1 is proud to be supporting Race Against Dementia in their tireless work to find a cure for a terrible disease that destroys lives and rips families apart. I want to pay tribute to Sir Jackie Stewart for his incredible efforts to raise awareness and funding for a cause that I know is very personal to him. We believe we can use our platform as a global sport to further highlight awareness and help to find a cure for something that affects so many people around the world.”

Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE – Founder and Chair, Race Against Dementia said:

“I am delighted that F1 has appointed RAD as an official charity. This is a perfect match. F1 attracts the brightest and most creative minds – just like medical research. Unless we do something to find a cure or way to prevent this terrible disease, one in three people born today will die with dementia. The statistics are horrifying. My wife of over 60 years, Helen, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2015, so I know first-hand the problems that people living with dementia face. This crisis cannot continue – please help me and everyone affected by this dreadful disease by joining our race against dementia.”

